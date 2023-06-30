Rail Lobby Says Ohio Can't Mandate Two-Person Train Crews

By Linda Chiem (June 30, 2023, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The trade group for the nation's largest railroads alleges Ohio's new requirement that all trains be operated by two people runs afoul of federal law, as the rail lobby takes aim at a mandate state lawmakers enacted after the East Palestine derailment disaster....

