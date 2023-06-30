The Term: The Court Closes With LGBTQ Rights, Biden Plan

Law360 (June 30, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up its term on Friday with a pair of monumental opinions. First, the court ruled that a Christian website designer in Colorado can refuse services for same-sex couples on account of her protected free speech rights, and in a second case it struck down President Joe Biden's ambitious student loan forgiveness plan....

