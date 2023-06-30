Pro Say: Want The Sabbath Off? High Court Makes It Easier

Law360 (June 30, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- This week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a former postal worker who objected to working on Sundays because of religious reasons. The high court held that the Third Circuit shouldn't have permitted the USPS to deny the Evangelical worker's religious accommodation request, raising the bar on what kind of accommodation is so burdensome that an employer cannot be expected to honor it. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS