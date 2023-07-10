New Health Data Compliance Considerations For Pa. Lawyers

By Mark Mattioli (July 10, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Lawyers are deeply familiar with the concept of preserving confidentiality. Indeed, the rules of ethics in all states and jurisdictions prohibit a lawyer from disclosing confidential information.[1] Moreover, most lawyers understand the concept of what constitutes a trade secret and what information would be deemed to be proprietary and/or confidential business information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS