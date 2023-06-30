Ga. Not Immune From State Trooper's Wage Suit, Panel Says

By Caleb Drickey (June 30, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Georgia's Department of Public Safety is not immune from a state trooper's suit alleging it failed to pay overtime for time spent in training, the Georgia Court of Appeals held Friday, finding it reached an employment agreement with the trooper that opens the door to breach of contract claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS