SoCal Edison Says Insurer Can't Cut LA Wildfire Defense Fees

By Hope Patti (June 30, 2023, 2:13 PM EDT) -- An insurer must pay in full Southern California Edison Co.'s counsel fees related to more than 20 negligence suits over the September 2020 Bobcat wildfire, the company told a California federal court, saying the carrier forfeited the right to limit counsel fees when it breached its insurance contract....

