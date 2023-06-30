Full Fed. Circ. To Review Design Patent Tests In GM Case

By Ryan Davis (June 30, 2023, 11:37 AM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit agreed Friday to review whether tests for proving that a design patent is obvious have been overruled by U.S. Supreme Court precedent, taking up a dispute involving a General Motors unit in the court's first en banc review of a patent case since 2017....

