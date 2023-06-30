More Lawmakers Ring Competition Alarms Over PGA-LIV Deal

By Renee Hickman (June 30, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senators Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., took aim this week at the planned merger of the PGA Tour with Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a letter to the directors of both sports organizations, raising concerns about the deal's effect on competition....

