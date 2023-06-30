4th Circ. Says Trucker Was Fired For Whistleblowing

By Abby Wargo (June 30, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday sided with the U.S. Department of Labor and a truck driver who alerted managers to the company's practice of forcing drivers to work more hours than they are legally allowed, agreeing with an administrative law judge's determination that the driver was fired in retaliation....

