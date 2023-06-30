Texas High Court Says Anti-Bias Law Doesn't Cover Obesity

By Patrick Hoff (June 30, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said state anti-discrimination law doesn't protect people with morbid obesity unless it's caused by another underlying condition, ending a doctor's suit claiming she was kicked out of a Texas Tech medical center's residency program because of her weight....

