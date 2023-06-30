Mich. High Court Questions If Its COVID Orders Overstepped

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 30, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court said Friday it would review whether its own orders pausing filing deadlines during the early days of the pandemic exceeded its authority, agreeing to hear the appeal of an apartment complex owner seeking to escape a woman's slip-and-fall suit....

