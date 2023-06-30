Most Of NC Abortion Law Can Take Effect, Judge Rules

By Travis Bland (June 30, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Friday declined to stop the vast majority of the state's 12-week abortion law from going into effect after the state agreed to hold off enforcing some provisions until October and the governor signed a new law setting out emergency exceptions, among other changes....

