Sotomayor Blasts Police Immunity Rule As 'Absolute Shield'

By Y. Peter Kang (June 30, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Friday she disagreed with the Supreme Court's denial of certiorari in a case over qualified immunity for police officers, writing in a scathing dissent that the immunity doctrine is "becoming increasingly unreasonable" and an "absolute shield" for police in shooting cases....

