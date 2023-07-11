Psychedelics Litigation To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2023

By Sam Reisman (July 11, 2023, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A trade secret spat over research into psychedelic-assisted therapy. A Ninth Circuit battle to push the DEA to allow terminally ill patients to access psilocybin. And a trio of lawsuits brought by organizations that use controlled substances as sacraments are seeking to affirm their religious rights in separate federal appeals....

