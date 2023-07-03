Conn. Crypto Suit Nets $3.5M Settlement After 7-Year Fight

By Brian Steele (July 3, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A $3.5 million class-action settlement between crypto investors and a former Cantor Fitzgerald LP executive has earned final approval in Connecticut federal court, along with nearly $2 million for legal fees and expenses to two firms, Susman Godfrey LLP and Izard Kindall & Raabe LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS