Bang Agrees To $362M Sale To Monster In Fla. Ch. 11

By David Minsky (July 3, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., the company that produces Bang Energy drinks, announced a proposed $362 million sale to rival Monster Beverage Corp. in its Florida bankruptcy case on Monday, although court records show that the transaction still needs approval from the Federal Trade Commission....

