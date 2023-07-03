What The Justices' ICWA Ruling Means For Tribal Sovereignty

By Caleb Symons (July 3, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Native American communities were barely done celebrating a decisive victory before the U.S. Supreme Court last month when legal experts began to analyze what the ruling, which firmly upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act, may portend for issues of tribal sovereignty....

