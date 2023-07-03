Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Matthew Perlman (July 3, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers deepened their probe of Adobe's $20 billion deal for Figma, as the Federal Trade Commission pushed several major merger challenges, including a bid to block Microsoft's planned $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard that's also under attack in Britain, while fending off constitutional claims targeting the commission's in-house court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS