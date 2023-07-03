Pittsburgh School Inks $1.25M Pandemic Tuition Settlement

By Matthew Santoni (July 3, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Point Park University in downtown Pittsburgh has reached a preliminary settlement of $1.25 million with students who sued the school, alleging it broke an implied contract in 2020 when it collected normal tuition for classes that were moved entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic....

