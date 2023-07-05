Conn. Justices Clarify Strict Foreclosure In JPMorgan Case

By Aaron Keller (July 5, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that a trial court judge failed to reexamine an affidavit of debt by JPMorgan Chase Bank in a strict foreclosure action, saying a debtor properly challenged the amount the banking giant sought to recover even though he did not provide paperwork to detail and support his objection....

