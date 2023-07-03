PGA Tour Officials Agree To Testify To Senate About LIV Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (July 3, 2023, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Two PGA Tour officials will testify at a U.S. Senate hearing next week regarding last month's bombshell merger between the golf tour and its rival LIV Golf, while representatives for Saudi-backed LIV declined to appear due to "scheduling conflicts," lawmakers announced on Monday....

