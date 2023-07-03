Judge Reduces Potential Damages For Polsinelli In Fraud Suit

By Madison Arnold (July 3, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has won a partial summary judgment limiting the potential damages in a $35 million negligence lawsuit against it in Florida federal court by a cryptocurrency trading club and its liquidating agent Sanket Vyas, who says the carelessness of an attorney allowed the club to be defrauded and lose much of the money invested in it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS