Schottensteins Escape Cannabis Co.'s Delaware Claims

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 6, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Members of an Ohio dynasty behind fashion brands such as American Eagle Outfitters and DSW have escaped claims in a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit that they breached their fiduciary duties in connection with a failed $310 million deal for cannabis operator Moxie in 2019....

