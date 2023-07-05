Duke To Sell Distributed Generation Biz to PE Firm For $364M

By Renee Hickman (July 5, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Electrical and natural gas giant Duke Energy on Wednesday announced that it was selling its commercial distributed generation business to private equity firm ArcLight for an enterprise value of $364 million, advised by Mayer Brown and Kirkland & Ellis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS