Patterson-UTI Inks More Than $370M Deal For Drill Bit Maker

By Parker Quinlan (July 5, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., advised by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, said Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to purchase drill bit manufacturer Ulterra Drilling Technologies LP as part of a deal that includes $370 million in cash and 34.9 million shares of Patterson-UTI common stock....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS