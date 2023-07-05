Ga. Justices To Review County Road Tax Case

By Kelcey Caulder (July 5, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a dispute between the city of Winder and Barrow County over the collection of funds for road maintenance and water service after a lower court ruled that the county could tax city residents for the maintenance of roads outside city boundaries....

