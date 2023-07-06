Key FCC Robocall Anti-Spoofing Rule Takes Effect

By Joyce Hanson (July 6, 2023, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has announced that a major requirement under its rules to stop robocallers from spoofing has taken effect, with all internet-based providers now required to use industry call-authentication standards to prevent scammers from sending fake messages....

