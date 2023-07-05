Chubb Unit Settles Irma Damage Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (July 5, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida contractor agreed Wednesday to dismiss its Hurricane Irma coverage suit against a Chubb unit after the parties were able to reach a settlement resolving its claims over unpaid damage to Fort Lauderdale-area residential buildings....

