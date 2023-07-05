SEC Draws Ire By Letting Broker-Dealer Research Relief Lapse

By Sarah Jarvis (July 5, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has let expire temporary relief for broker-dealers receiving payments from European firms for research without having to register as investment advisers, a decision criticized by one agency commissioner and a major industry group, among others....

