Univ. Of Wash. Hospital Sued Over Allegedly Lost Tumor

By Greg Lamm (July 5, 2023, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A patient has accused a University of Washington hospital of losing a surgically removed tumor from his bladder before doctors could determine if it was cancerous, leaving the patient without a diagnosis or plan for care, according to a medical negligence complaint filed in Washington state court....

