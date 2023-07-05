Wellful Buys Jenny Craig Brand, To Revive Later This Year

By Al Barbarino (July 5, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Health and wellness platform Wellful Inc. said Wednesday it has purchased the Jenny Craig brand and plans to bring the weight-loss chain back into operation this fall, a surprise deal that comes after Jenny Craig said in May that it would be shutting down. ...

