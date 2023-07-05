EPA Email To Refiner Not Final Agency Action, 10th Circ. Says

By Tom Lotshaw (July 5, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency email informing Sinclair Wyoming Refining Co. LLC that it would not return regulatory renewable fuel credits the company deposited with it years earlier does not represent a final agency action, a Tenth Circuit panel said Wednesday, in denying the company's petition for review....

