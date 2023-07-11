When Is AI Development 'Research' Under HIPAA?

By Adam Greene and Rebecca Williams (July 11, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Continued advancement in artificial intelligence offers great promise to improve health care. But AI feeds on tremendous amounts of data,[1] and using protected health information to develop or improve AI often involves navigating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Privacy Rule....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS