Feds Want 8 Years For Ex-SEC Atty In Penny Stock Scam

By Emily Sawicki (July 6, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Virginia federal prosecutors are urging a federal judge to throw the book at a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney who pled guilty to a $1.3 million penny stock fraud scheme, asking the court to sentence him to eight years behind bars, the maximum penalty under sentencing guidelines....

