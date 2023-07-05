Attys Behind ChatGPT Fiasco Apologize To Client, 7 Judges

By Hailey Konnath (July 5, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A pair of New York personal injury attorneys apologized Wednesday to seven federal and state judges and to a client for submitting a brief prepared by artificial intelligence that cited nonexistent case law attributed to the judges, according to copies of the letters filed in Manhattan federal court....

