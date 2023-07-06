Ex-Cop Asks 11th Circ. To Revive 'Loser' Race Bias Case

By Kelcey Caulder (July 6, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Former Georgia police officer Nicole Reeves asked the Eleventh Circuit to revive her race bias case against the Columbus Consolidated Government, her former employer, which a Georgia federal judge previously tossed as a "loser" lawsuit that came "close to the line" for sanctions....

