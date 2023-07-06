Judge Urges Genesis, FTX To Keep Talking In $3B Claim Row

By Vince Sullivan (July 6, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge advised cryptocurrency platform Genesis Global to continue discovery efforts with FTX Trading Ltd. over up to $3 billion in claims against Genesis' estate, declining to issue a ruling Thursday on the parties' competing proposals to break a logjam on the validity and value of the claims....

