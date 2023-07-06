Judge Ends 50-Year Oversight Into Cook County Patronage

By Celeste Bott (July 6, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday ended decades-old court oversight into the hiring practices of the Cook County clerk's office, vacating federal consent decrees requiring it to monitor political patronage in Chicago given its "substantial" compliance with reforms and quipping that it should be "exceedingly rare that a case is older than the presiding judge."...

