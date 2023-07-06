FDIC Bid To Sink Ex-CEO's Challenge Hits Wall In Texas

By Sydney Price (July 6, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rejected most of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s arguments for dismissing a constitutional challenge brought by a former bank executive facing enforcement proceedings from the agency, deferring a decision only on whether the court has jurisdiction at this point to hear the challenge....

