FTX, SEC, 3AC Take Issue With BlockFi Bankruptcy Plan

By Aislinn Keely (July 6, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX accused BlockFi, the crypto lender it once sought to save, of committing an "abuse of the plan process" by sending FTX claims further back in line in its latest Chapter 11 plan, which is also facing objections from a federal regulator and bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital....

