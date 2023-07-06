NJ Law Lets Orsted Retain Federal Wind Energy Tax Credits

By Sanjay Talwani (July 6, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Danish energy giant Orsted will benefit from legislation in New Jersey to promote wind energy signed Thursday by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that will allow it to retain certain federal tax credits it previously had to pass on to ratepayers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS