IP Pro Returns To Kasowitz After Brief Greenberg Traurig Stint

By Emily Sawicki (July 6, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP announced Thursday it has welcomed back Hatch-Waxman Act and biosimilar litigation veteran Jayadeep "Jay" R. Deshmukh as a partner in its New York office, six months after Deshmukh departed the firm to take a role at Greenberg Traurig LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS