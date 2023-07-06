Mich. Justices Say No Notice Needed For New Med Mal Theory

By Carolyn Muyskens (July 6, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A person suing for medical malpractice in Michigan doesn't have to serve the defendant with a new notice of intent to sue if the theory behind the medical malpractice claim evolves mid-litigation, the Michigan Supreme Court held Thursday in a 4-1 decision....

