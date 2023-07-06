Probe Finds Failure To Punish Torture, Racism In Ill. Prison

By the numbers

Violence at USP Thomson

An investigation of a Special Management Unit inside Thomson U.S. Penitentiary in Illinois included interviews with over 120 inmates and found widespread violence carried out with impunity by both prison guards and prisoners.

241

acts of physical violence by guards at Thomson

178

incidents of guards using restraints as a form of punishment or torture

136

incidents of retaliation by guards

39

people were assaulted by guards while in restraints

41

individuals reported being forced to share a cell with someone who posed a threat

43

people with serious mental illnesses, such as depression and schizophrenia, were held in the SMU in violation of BOP policies

19

incidents of sexual assault by guards

15

individuals attempted suicide, in some cases as many as nine times

13

people held in four-point restraints by guards for 24 to 96 hours straight





