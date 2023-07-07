Feds Back Ex-UBS Worker In High Court Whistleblower Case

By Sarah Jarvis (July 7, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A former UBS employee's whistleblower suit, which was taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court, has garnered formal support from the U.S. government and various advocacy groups, which have filed amicus briefs to help the ex-employee to reverse a Second Circuit decision voiding a nearly $1 million retaliation award....

