FDA Alzheimer's Drug OK Opens Door To Medicare Coverage

By Lauren Berg (July 6, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration handed full approval to Eisai and Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi on Thursday following a study that verified the drug's ability to slow cognitive decline in the early stages of the disease, a decision that opened the door for broader Medicare coverage of the treatment....

