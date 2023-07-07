Ex-SoCal Edison Workers Bring Work Permit Fight To Justices

By Rae Ann Varona (July 7, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Information technology workers have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a district court ruling upholding an Obama-era policy allowing spouses of highly skilled foreign workers to work, chiding the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for making regulations outside its authority....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS