Ex-VP Of Family Construction Co. Sued After Starting Rival Biz

By Hayley Fowler (July 7, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina custom home builder is suing its founder's son for allegedly absconding with a client to form his own rival business and continuing to trade on the family name even after he was booted from the company, according to a state business court complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS