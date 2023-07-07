National Grid to Pay $5.4M Over Mass. Chemical Releases

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 7, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- National Grid plc agreed to pay nearly $5.4 million Friday to federal and state natural resource trustees to resolve claims its predecessor's releases of hazardous chemicals at the former Gloucester Gas Light Co. plant caused natural resource damages in Gloucester, Massachusetts....

