SC GOP Asks Justices To Toss Race Gerrymandering Ruling

By Katie Buehler (July 10, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT) -- South Carolina lawmakers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal judicial panel's ruling that Republicans in the state unconstitutionally discriminated against Black voters when drawing the boundaries of one of its congressional districts, alleging the panel "reverse-engineered" a race-based intent when evidence shows the divides were created using political data....

